Trevor Lewis, Humor Writer
December 8, 2016
Filed under Humor

Your Mom’s Gonna Love That New Ying-Yang Face Tattoo

 

“Why are Finals?” and Other Questions Asked in the Quiet Room at 4:00a.m.

 

Local First-Year Can’t Wait to Continue Not Giving a Shit about Calculus over Break

 

This Week’s Forecast: Hoth, with a substantial chance of “Why do I Live Here?”

 

Chain-smoking American Spirits in Front of Beta – A Great Way to Stay in Shape

 

Special Update: Could That Girl from Intro to Psych be looking at you?

