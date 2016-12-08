Headlines





Filed under Humor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Your Mom’s Gonna Love That New Ying-Yang Face Tattoo

“Why are Finals?” and Other Questions Asked in the Quiet Room at 4:00a.m.

Local First-Year Can’t Wait to Continue Not Giving a Shit about Calculus over Break

This Week’s Forecast: Hoth, with a substantial chance of “Why do I Live Here?”

Chain-smoking American Spirits in Front of Beta – A Great Way to Stay in Shape

Special Update: Could That Girl from Intro to Psych be looking at you?