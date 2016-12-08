Headlines
December 8, 2016
Filed under Humor
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Your Mom’s Gonna Love That New Ying-Yang Face Tattoo
“Why are Finals?” and Other Questions Asked in the Quiet Room at 4:00a.m.
Local First-Year Can’t Wait to Continue Not Giving a Shit about Calculus over Break
This Week’s Forecast: Hoth, with a substantial chance of “Why do I Live Here?”
Chain-smoking American Spirits in Front of Beta – A Great Way to Stay in Shape
Special Update: Could That Girl from Intro to Psych be looking at you?
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.