Whitman news since 1896

Alum Band Honcho Poncho Releases Debut

Michelle Foster, Staff Writer

An impressive combination of comfort and ingenuity has been achieved by Honcho Poncho’s debut album, “Late Night,” which was released Nov. 25. The band makes their own s...  Read More »

Dec 8

“A Night of Sam Shepard:” An Interview with Erin Kirkpatrick

"A Night of Sam Shepard:" An Interview with Erin Kirkpatrick

Eric Anderson, A&E Editor

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, showings began for Harper Joy Theatre’s “A Night of Sam Shepard,” a two hour theatrical event featuring productions of Sam Shepard’s plays ...  Read More »

Dec 8

The Second City: Famed Troupe Performs at Power House Theatre

December 5, 2016

What do Tina Fey, Bill Murray and Stephen Colbert all have in common? Each of them at one time or anothe...  Read More »

  • Sounders Punch Ticket to MLS Cup December 8, 2016
  • It is Time to Expand the College Football Playoffs December 8, 2016
  • IM Basketball Heating Up December 8, 2016

Live Blog: Issue 13

December 7, 2016

Live Blog: Issue 12

November 30, 2016

Live Blog: Issue 11

November 16, 2016

Life After Whitman: recent graduates pursue interests in Walla Walla

Life After Whitman: recent graduates pursue interests in Walla Walla

Olivia Gilbert and Alissa Antilla

Post-Whitman life may be difficult for some students to imagine, but it is only a handful of years (or less) away for each of us. While Whitman graduates spread out all ove...  Read More »

Dec 8

The Atlas Cafe

The Atlas Cafe

December 1, 2016

Mike Hammond: the Muffler Man

November 17, 2016

Ian the Cuber from The Whitman Wire on Vimeo.

NAFTA: Our Favorite Scapegoat

Cyril Burchenal, Columnist

Among the institutions and agreements President elect Donald Trump has vowed to kill in his first 100 days in office, the North American Free trade Agreement may be the most costly to get rid of. Trump’s...  Read More »

Dec 8

A Prison Sentence Impacts Many

December 8, 2016

It’s not news to say that our criminal justice system is broken. The United States constitutes 5 percent of the world’s population, but 25 percent of that population are imprisoned individuals, the...  Read More »

Living in a Post-Cynical Age

December 1, 2016

To the outcasts of the earth, blue-collar intellectuals, protégés of Salinger and Kerouac (if any of you are still around), know this: cynicism is dead. No longer is it fashionable to lament the decline...  Read More »

