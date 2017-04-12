Live Blog: Spring Issue 10

Happy National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! (Many of the editors are lactose intolerant.)

Here’s what is happening:

The editors from the Walla Walla University Collegian are here!

Editors consume Flaming Hot Cheetos at an alarming rate.

Humor Editor Anthony brings in Peeps. They are stale.

Managing Editor Mickey makes her debut as an illustrator.

Editor-in-Chief Mitchell confuses Opinion Editor Peggy and Managing Editor Mickey. We’re not sure who is who anymore.

“I’m pretty old.” -News Editor Andrew

“Hnnnnnnnng” -Production Manager Kerr

See you next week for our collaboration issue!