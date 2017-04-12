Live Blog: Spring Issue 10
April 12, 2017
Filed under Editors' Blog, I Didn't Bother to Pick My Category, Production Night Blog
Happy National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! (Many of the editors are lactose intolerant.)
Here’s what is happening:
- The editors from the Walla Walla University Collegian are here!
- Editors consume Flaming Hot Cheetos at an alarming rate.
- Humor Editor Anthony brings in Peeps.
- They are stale.
- Managing Editor Mickey makes her debut as an illustrator.
- Editor-in-Chief Mitchell confuses Opinion Editor Peggy and Managing Editor Mickey.
- We’re not sure who is who anymore.
- “I’m pretty old.” -News Editor Andrew
- “Hnnnnnnnng” -Production Manager Kerr
See you next week for our collaboration issue!
