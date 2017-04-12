Whitman news since 1896

Live Blog: Spring Issue 10

Mickey Shin, Managing Editor
April 12, 2017
Happy National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! (Many of the editors are lactose intolerant.)

Here’s what is happening:

  • The editors from the Walla Walla University Collegian are here!
  • Editors consume Flaming Hot Cheetos at an alarming rate.
  • Humor Editor Anthony brings in Peeps.
    • They are stale.
  • Managing Editor Mickey makes her debut as an illustrator.
  • Editor-in-Chief Mitchell confuses Opinion Editor Peggy and Managing Editor Mickey.
    • We’re not sure who is who anymore.
  • “I’m pretty old.” -News Editor Andrew
  • “Hnnnnnnnng” -Production Manager Kerr

See you next week for our collaboration issue!

