Campus bathrooms RANKED
November 16, 2017
Filed under Humor
In a world of communal bathrooms, it can be hard to find a peaceful place to lose your poop. Luckily, The Wire has you covered. Sit back and relax, because the doctor of dropping logs is in.
5. For the Late Night Poo
Where: Upstairs Music Building (Single-Stall)
Yes, the toilet paper is scratchy, but what this toilet lacks in amenities it makes up in privacy. Plus, the music building is open 24 hours with swipe access. If this bathroom is occupied, you can also find some decent ones in the basement.
4. For a Classy Crap
Where: Memorial Hall
Umm, is this Whitman College or the Bellagio?? This bathroom is the perfect spot to rub elbows with Whitman’s rich and famous. Who knows, you might even run into Kathy Murray buttoning up her pants.
3. For the Intellectual BM
Where: 4th Floor of the Library
If your fifth cup of coffee has everything churning around down there, this is the place to be. Just be sure to check that there’s still toilet paper before ya cleanse that colon.
2. For a Hasty Number Two
Where: Maxey Hall
Need to lay bricks before class? Mosey on over to these bathrooms by the professor offices. They’re prime for when the urge to purge hits and the bell’s about to ring.
- For a Deuce with a View
Where: 2nd Floor Hunter Conservatory
Guys, I’m hesitant to even include this one. This bathroom is the Cadillac of single-stalls. It’s quiet and secluded with beautiful natural light. Pro-tip: Open up the windows a crack for a view of the lake and some fun people watching.
