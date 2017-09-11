Pit Resident Builds Dam





Filed under Humor

First-year and literal beaver, Sidney Toura started collecting twigs and branches last week in an attempt to make his dorm room in the Pit feel more like a home.

“The aesthetic I’m going for is a sort of rural-chic,” Sidney said, dragging a large offshoot into his room. “A lot of people think that whole vibe has been totally gentrified, but it’s just where I feel most comfortable.”

When asked about the growing dam in the Pit, Resident Assistant, Tammy Wilcox said, “Look, we all want incoming first years to decorate their rooms in a way that allows them to feel relaxed in their new surroundings. At least he’s not putting nails in the walls.”

Sidney’s roommate, Clint Auriss is less thrilled with the arrangement, and is petitioning the college to at least pay for the snorkel he will need to navigate the room once the dam is complete. Clint also filed a noise complaint about Sidney’s nocturnal construction, but Tammy silenced him, saying, “Are you a keystone species, Clint? Huh?”

Even the landscaping staff have praised Sidney’s resourceful creation, as he clears many fallen branches from the ground and helps keep the campus looking neat.

Once the dam is complete, Sidney will flood the Pit to create a nice pond of deep, quiet water that he can call his home away from home.