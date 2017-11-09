Insert Chemistry Pun Here





Filed under Humor

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Every year, there are many students that enroll in gen chem probably because they think they’ll need the course as a prerequisite later on, but they don’t actually want to dive-deep into the world that is chemistry. If that sounds like you, then listen up because these are some tips for success:

If you ever get asked a random question in class, say the answer is intermolecular forces. It’s always those darn intermolecular forces. Forming bonds is important for more than just holding your social life together. When your friends talk about hangovers, blame it on the ethanol A mol is not a mole. Chaos is a good thing because if there was no chaos in the universe, it would be the end of the world as we know it. Literally. Sometimes people have an issue with chemicals and medicines, claiming they’re not good for us because “they’re not natural”. But something that’s highly toxic like arsenic occurs naturally, so…. Microwaves weren’t given their namesake arbitrarily. They really do use micro waves to heat your food. Spontaneity is not some fun personality trait that you hope to one day acquire. Schrödinger is famous for more than just his cat… think Poseidon’s trident. A backside attack is not at all what you’d imagine.

If you start off your chemistry semester with this knowledge, you’re sure to ace the course AND impress your professor! And then, you can move on and most likely never think about chemistry again.