Wire Watch: Week of Nov. 9





Filed under A&E

Annual Gender Studies Research Roundtable: “Gender and the Animal”: Presenters will look at analyzing visual, poetic and historical works and show how animal studies can help with questions of inequality and social justice. Topics discussed in relation to this include gender, sexuality, race and ableism. The roundtable will take place Thursday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in Kimball Theatre.

Whitman College Wind Ensemble Fall Concert: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. in Chism Recital Hall, the Wind Ensemble will perform alongside the Idaho Brass Quintet, who will also perform some of their own pieces.

Cáw Pawá Láakni – They Are Not Forgotten: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in Kimball Theatre authors of Cáw Pawá Láakni – They are Not Forgotten: Sahaptian Place Names Atlas of the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla will give a presentation on approaches to map-making, language preservation and cultural resource perpetuation.

Freedom Songs: Wednesday, Nov. 15, the annual racial justice themed concert will be in Harper Joy Theatre at 8 p.m. Performances will include songs by artists of color as well as dance, spoken word and videos that address oppression.

Whitman College Jazz Ensembles Concert: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Chism Recital Hall, Whitman Jazz Ensemble I and Whitman Jazz II will be performing.