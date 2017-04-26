Live Blog: Spring Issue 12
April 26, 2017
Filed under Editors' Blog, Production Night Blog
Happy National Get Organized Day!
- Quick PSA– duck awareness! One of our readers, Bob Nistler, has requested that we be careful of the ducks that travel around campus. Please watch out for our friends!
- Opinion Editor Peggy LOVES salty foods.
- We have three special guests observing our Production Night.
- They are from the cultural anthropology class.
- “I want this production night to last forever.” -Publisher Marra
- Editors are discussing how long they’ve gone without showering.
- “16 days.” -Publisher Marra
- “Let’s just say I’ve gone longer than Marra.” -Opinion Editor Peggy
- Anthony stole control at 5:49 PM.
- “All Sports headlines should just be student athlete memes.” -Production Manager Kerr
See you next week,
Mickey
