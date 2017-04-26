Live Blog: Spring Issue 12

Happy National Get Organized Day!

Quick PSA– duck awareness! One of our readers, Bob Nistler, has requested that we be careful of the ducks that travel around campus. Please watch out for our friends!

Opinion Editor Peggy LOVES salty foods.

We have three special guests observing our Production Night. They are from the cultural anthropology class.

“I want this production night to last forever.” -Publisher Marra

Editors are discussing how long they’ve gone without showering. “16 days.” -Publisher Marra “Let’s just say I’ve gone longer than Marra.” -Opinion Editor Peggy

Anthony stole control at 5:49 PM.

“All Sports headlines should just be student athlete memes.” -Production Manager Kerr

See you next week,

Mickey