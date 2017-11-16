Wire Watch: November 16-December 7
November 16, 2017
Cataldo: Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Reid Coffeehouse Cataldo, an indie-rock band from Seattle, will give a free concert. Student band the Blues Collective will open the show.
Whitman Chorale and Chamber Singers Fall Concert: Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. two of Whitman’s choral groups, Chorale and Chamber Singers, will perform in Chism Recital Hall.
Symphony Series, Handel’s “Messiah”: Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 Handel’s famous composition for orchestra and choir will be performed in Richland and then in College Place. Tickets may be purchased on the Walla Walla Symphony’s website.
Feast of Carols: Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. in Cordiner Hall, the Whitman College Music Department and the “Walla Walla Union Bulletin” will collaborate to bring an evening of carols to the stage. Admission is free with a donation of canned food.
