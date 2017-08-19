Breaking: Cabasco to leave Whitman
August 19, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, NEWS
According to an email sent by President Kathy Murray to all Whitman staff Friday morning, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid Tony Cabasco has “decided to part ways with Whitman” in response to organizational changes made in the Admissions office.
Cabasco graduated from Whitman with a B.A. in Physics in 1990 before working for Whitman Admission for twenty-four years.
The organizational changes addressed in the email aim to improve communication with prospective students by streamlining the Admission and Communications departments to now report to the same cabinet member.
The designated cabinet member is Josh Jensen, a graduate of University of Hartford, MIT and Boston College. Jensen formerly headed only the Whitman Communications department but his position has been expanded, effective immediately, to include oversight of Communications, Admissions and Financial Aid. The title of Jenson’s new role is “Vice President for Enrollment and Communications.”
According to Murray’s email, the position changes solidify the steps taken since Jensen’s hiring in July of 2016 to bridge the Communications and Admission departments.
“This will ensure that we are communicating who we are to prospective students in the most effective and efficient way possible,” President Murray wrote.
Damn Whitman wildin. Kathy and Brad on their ruthless wall st grind eh? Selling the soul of the liberal arts for 40 ducats & a bump 2 spots up in the US news rankings for Northwest small liberal arts colleges lmao.
Was Kathy hired to make people on the northeast Amtrak corridor go “huh” instead of “what?” when people say they went to Whitman? This consolidation of oversight will surely get the yob done!
[Reply]