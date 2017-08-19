Breaking: Cabasco to leave Whitman





Filed under Breaking News, NEWS

According to an email sent by President Kathy Murray to all Whitman staff Friday morning, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid Tony Cabasco has “decided to part ways with Whitman” in response to organizational changes made in the Admissions office.

Cabasco graduated from Whitman with a B.A. in Physics in 1990 before working for Whitman Admission for twenty-four years.

The organizational changes addressed in the email aim to improve communication with prospective students by streamlining the Admission and Communications departments to now report to the same cabinet member.

The designated cabinet member is Josh Jensen, a graduate of University of Hartford, MIT and Boston College. Jensen formerly headed only the Whitman Communications department but his position has been expanded, effective immediately, to include oversight of Communications, Admissions and Financial Aid. The title of Jenson’s new role is “Vice President for Enrollment and Communications.”

According to Murray’s email, the position changes solidify the steps taken since Jensen’s hiring in July of 2016 to bridge the Communications and Admission departments.

“This will ensure that we are communicating who we are to prospective students in the most effective and efficient way possible,” President Murray wrote.

The Wire will continue to update this article as more information arises. Please visit our Contact Us page to get in touch with the Editors of The Wire.