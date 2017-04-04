Whitman Wire

Wil Kotnik is a first-year blogger, with a currently undecided major. He is the author of the blog “Breaching the Whitman Bubble,” which focuses on bringing present-day political events inside the sifting current of Whitman discussion. Wil spends whatever time isn’t consumed by laboring over his blog posts by going on camping trips, playing soccer, and explaining why his name only has one “L” in it.

