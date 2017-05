Voices of the Community // Issue 13

Photographer for The Wire, North Bennett, polled members of the community with the following question: “What’s your message for the graduating seniors?”

Slideshow • 7 Photos Ian Becker, Senior: “Take a deep breath, relax, and go have fun in the wider world.”