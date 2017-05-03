Live Blog: Spring Issue 13
May 3, 2017
Filed under Editors' Blog, Production Night Blog
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Happy last production night of the semester! (Not happy…)
- Editors are sharing bathroom stories.
- News Editor Andrew brought in some hummus. Thanks Andrew.
- A big THANK YOU to our anonymous pizza donor!
- It’s our last issue of the semester and 2016-17 school year.
- Thank you Marra and Mitchell! We’ll miss you.
- Mitchell’s first article.
- Marra’s first photography assignment.
Thank you for great school year!
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.