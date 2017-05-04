Wire Watch: Week of May 4th

“You Can’t Take it With You:” The famed comedy about a dysfunctional family caps of Harper Joy Theatre’s 2016-2017 season. Evening shows Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, 8:00 p.m.; matinee show Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m.. Alexander Stage. Free admission. Additional showtimes starting May 18.

Dulcé Sloan: The award-winning stand-up comedian comes to Whitman College, bringing her “signature sass and confidence” and her views on social topics with her. Friday, May 5, 7:00 p.m., Reid Coffeehouse. Free admission.

“Little Art:” Hosted by quarterlife, this event will feature poetry readings, an art raffle, free food and button-making. Saturday, May 6, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Amphitheatre. Free admission.

Whitman Drive-In: WEB hosts its biannual outdoor film screening, featuring Best Picture winner Moonlight and the Jordan Peele sensation Get Out. Saturday, May 6, 8:30 p.m., Reid Sidelawn. Free admission.

“On the Virtues of Soapboxing:” A one-woman show about sex, the body and motherhood, from student Linnea Valdivia. Monday-Tuesday, May 8th-9th, 6:30 p.m., Harper Joy Acting Studio. Free admission.