Wire Watch: Week of April 27

“Righteous Dopefiend:” The unique multimedia exhibition on homelessness will close at the end of the month. Open Thursday-Friday, April 27-28, 12:00-4:00 p.m., Maxey Hall W40. Free admission.

Spring Jazz Concert: Featuring the Jazz I Ensemble (directed by Gary Hemenway) and the Jazz II Spring Concert (directed by Gary Gemberling). Thursday, April 27, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Chism Hall. Free admission.

People’s Climate March: A solidarity march promoting public awareness and support for policies that address climate change. Saturday, April 29, 10:00 a.m., First Congregational Church. Free to participate.

Spring Orchestra Concert: Conducted by Jonathan Spatola-Knoll, featuring Jackie Wood on keyboard. Saturday, April 29, 1:30-3:00 p.m., Chism Hall. Free admission.

“A Night of Laser Fantasies:” Hosted by TKE and GlobeMed, a laser light show set to the music of Beyonce, Bob Marley and Pink Floyd. Saturday, April 29, starts at 6:00 p.m., Cordiner Hall. Suggested $8.00 donation.